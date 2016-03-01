Marcelo: ‘Neymar will play for Real Madrid’
12 February at 10:30No secret Real Madrid want to take Neymar to the Bernabeu as soon as they can and Marcelo, one of the Merengues’ veterans, has confirmed that his compatriot could be joining him at the Santiago Bernabeu in the future.
Talking to Esporte Interativo in Spain, the Brazilian full-back said: “It would be great to see Neymar wearing the Real Madrid shirt. He would fit perfectly in the team. He is a great player and great players play for Real Madrid sooner or later. One day Neymar will play for Real Madrid.”
According to reports in Europe, Florentino Perez would be ready to pay up to € 400 million to secure the services of the Brailian ace who completed a world-record € 222 million move to Psg last summer.
Real Madrid want Neymar to become their next top star and replace Cristiano Ronaldo as the team’s ‘frontman’. The Brazilian will face Real Madrid in the last-16 tie of the Champions League.
