

Douglas Costa joined from Bayern Munich on loan with an option to buy this summer, which the Bianconeri will exercise. Certainly, great buy for Juventus, as the Brazilian has proved to be decisive lately in the Scudetto race. Juventus are now six points clear at the top, more or less secured for yet another league title, as Napoli drew to Torino.

Luca Marchegiani, the former Torino and Lazio goalkeeper, praised Juve's Douglas Costa after the latter's fantastic display against Bologna yesterday, claiming two assists.Present at the Stadium last night to comment on the match between Juventus and Bologna, Marchegiani said that: "Yesterday, I realized that bringing Douglas Costa on is even more crucial. He can enter the game and make a difference when others aren't as fresh. He is a football that makes a difference, he has great pace. He reminds me a bit of Salah.