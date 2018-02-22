Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio has been talking at length to Vanity Fair magazine. The Italian international has spent almost his entire career with the Bianconeri and began by explaining that;



“I joined the youth team at Juventus in 1993 and if I exclude a brief loan spell at Empoli, I’ve been with the same team for the last 25 years. I still have two years left on my current contract but I will never wear any other shirt, I would rather quit than do that.”



ON HIS PASSION FOR THE GAME – “I was lucky to be born in an era before virtual reality so I would go to the park to play football. Sometimes we would spend an entire day there. I used to come home from school, eat my dinner quickly then go to play with friends.”



ON HIS CALM APPROACH – “It’s the nature of my character. Sometimes I want to erupt like a volcano, but I keep it all inside. Sometimes I vent my frustration but it passes very quickly.”



ON CALCIOPOLI – “I never said I was happy about Calciopoli only that if Juventus had not been relegated to the Serie B, I would still have been playing for the reserve team. Playing in a lower league helped me and a lot of the guys.”



ON QUARRELS WITH THE COACH – “I never quarrel with him but if I have done something wrong or he is not happy, I recognise that gaze. At the beginning of the season I was not in the starting XI but I have worked hard to get my place in the team.”



ON HIS BIGGEST FEARS – “The world in which my children are growing up in is changing. When I was a teenager I was encouraged to go out but today it frightens me. Look at America and the gun culture for example. I would like to keep my children here with me but in the end they are only human.”



ON WORLD CUP FAILURE – “It’s the only time when Italian fans have no barriers and the rivalries disappear. It will be sad this summer to not be there, especially for Buffon. He deserved it more than anyone.”



ON BUFFON & RETIREMENT – “I never ask him what he will do, but in my opinion, he will continue to play.”