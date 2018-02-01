Marchisio edging closer towards Juventus exit door and MLS switch
It is increasingly unlikely that Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio will still be at the club next season. Coach Massimiliano Allegri no longer sees him as one of the team’s most important players, and tends not to use him in big matches nowadays.
Indeed, the 32-year-old was once again left out of the Bianconeri line-up against Torino yesterday afternoon, with Allegri opting to entrust Stefano Sturaro with a starting berth instead.
The Turin native’s wife, Roberta Sinopoli, was far from happy and vented her anger via Instagram: “Tolerance reaches the line of reciprocal respect but, once it is past that, it is transformed.”
Clearly, Claudio and Roberta are both far from happy with the way in which he is being treated by Juve, so his time at the club could be nearing its conclusion.
He is on record as saying he would never join another Italian club, and so a move to MLS could be a tempting idea for him to contemplate ahead of the summer transfer window.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
