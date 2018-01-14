Qualsiasi cosa ci riserverà il futuro...

The future of lifetime Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio continues to hang in the balance. After enduring numerous injuries and having younger players block his path on the depth chart throughout his career, it appears more and more likely the Italian may be headed out of Torino.Under Max Allegri, he’s seen his role nearly vanish, but for appearances in the Coppa Italia.That’s why, when he posted a cryptic message on Twitter, many fans thought it could be a farewell to the Bianconeri faithful.”Whatever the future may hold...”