Claudio Marchisio made his comeback yesterday as he played for Juventus in their Italian Serie A game against Benevento. Today, he relaxed alongside his family as it was his mother's birthday. Marchisio posted a picture on his social media as he wished his mom a happy birthday. You can view the picture bellow right here on Calciomercato.com. The Bianconeri will be taking on Real Madrid next as they will need a 0-3 win in Madrid to tie things up in this UCL tie. It won't be easy but nothing is impossible...