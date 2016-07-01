He wasn't with the Italy squad that faced Spain since he picked up an injury before hand. Claudio Marchisio is now recuperating from his knee issue as he should be back by late September. He has been working hard to return as soon as possible as he has been working in the Juve training facilities. Even if he will miss the games versus Chievo and Barcelona, Marchisio is getting closer to a return...

Take a look at a picture of his Monday workout right here :