Marchisio warns Juve: 'We have no time left for defeats'

After the victory of the third consecutive Italian Cup, Juventus is ready to close the Scudetto race. It's Claudio Marchisio to talk about the moment achieved by the Bianconeri, in an interview with Sky Sport, "In these hours we enjoyed the victory. The words were there after the Sunday match against Roma, because after difficult losses it is a time to react....We still did well, bringing home the Coppa Italia. We have two more finals to play at the maximum concentration, we can not go wrong anymore." The Old Lady face Crotone at home this weekend in their penultimate Serie A game, but can clinch the Scudetto early. Then on the 3rd of June is the moment of truth for the Bianconeri, when they travel to Cardiff to face Real Madrid in the Champions League Final. Total concentration will be needed and perhaps a bit of luck. The last time these two teams met in the Champions League final was 1998, when Juventus fell to Real. Fans all over the world will hope for a reverse result this time around.