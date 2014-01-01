Marco Fassone: "AC Milan do not want to sell Donnarumma"

AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone released a statement via the club's official homepage talking about the rejected Voluntary proposal by UEFA, Donnarumma and Mirabelli.



Fassone began by talkign about the UEFA decision which arrived a few hours ago stating that: "The decision was quite expected. UEFA had requested documentation that referred to two things, which were practically impossible for the club to do: completing the refinancing of the debt with Elliot prior to its decision and showing an ability to finance ourselves and offset our losses. Now we’re moving towards a Settlement Agreement."



Fassone then continued by talkign about the situation concerning goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma stating that: "He seems more calm now than he did midweek. It was a difficult night for Milan in general, it is a problem for the club. I was happy when he said he wanted to go to youth teams Christmas party, his statements made me happy that there was no force involved when he signed for Milan. I hope these things melt away now. Regarding Gigio Milan's position is clear and he knows it, the club doesn not want to sell Donnarumma. He is a human, technical and financial heritage of the club. If he were to tell us one day that he wishes to try a new experience elsewehere we will listen to the offers that come in. No-one can think that they can use strange methods to get him to leave the club at a lower price. He is a financial patronage of the club. Myself and all the other directors of this club are here to protect that fact."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)