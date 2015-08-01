Marco Verratti: PSG won’t sell Juve, Bayern, Barcelona target at any price
30 April at 17:25Bayern Munich, Juventus and Barcelona are the most interested clubs in signing PSG ace Marco Verratti who is contract with the LaLiga giants until 2021. The Italy International has emerged as one of a top summer target for each one of the aforementioned European giants although PSG seem not willing to sell the Italian at any price.
According to a report of L’Equipe, PSG owner Nasser El Khelaifi is not going to listen to any offer for the former Pescara man whose transfer value is believed to be exceeding € 80 million.
Barcelona are rumoured to have made Verratti their priority target to replace Iniesta. The Spanish midfielder is said to have backed the Italian as his natural heir at the Camp Nou.
Juventus are also keeping tabs on the 24-year-old with the Old Lady who will be looking to sign a big name in the summer to strengthen her midfield.
PSG, however, won’t listen to any offer and if the report of L’Equipe is accurate, Verratti won’t leave the Parc des Princes in the summer.
