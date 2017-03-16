Marco Verratti sues L’Equipe over false clubbing report
16 March at 14:15PSG star Marco Verratti has sued L’Equipe over a false clubbing report published the day after PSG’s humiliating 6-1 away defeat to Barcelona, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports.
The French paper claimed Marco Verratti had spent one night before the Nou Camp clash clubbing in Paris city centre. According to L’Equipe Verratti was spotted in a club in Paris two days before PSG’s trip to Barcelona.
The Italy International, however, has decided to sue the paper because he says the report is false. The player’s lawyer Carlo Alberto Brusa has released a press statement confirming that L’Equipe published fake news.
“The article suggests that Mr. Verratti did not behave in a professional way, but information is totally false. That article does not contain any truth and it’s clearly fake news as on the 6th of March Marco Verratti was at home with his wife and his son”, the statement reads.
