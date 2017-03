PSG starhas sued L’Equipe over a false clubbing report published the day after PSG’s humiliating 6-1 away defeat to Barcelona, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. The French paper claimedAccording to L’Equipe Verratti was spotted in a club in Paris two days before PSG’s trip to Barcelona.The Italy International, however, has decidedThe player’s lawyerhas released a press statement confirming that L’Equipe published fake news.“The article suggests that Mr. Verratti did not behave in a professional way, but information is totally false. That article does not contain any truth and it’s clearly fake news as on the 6of March Marco Verratti was at home with his wife and his son”, the statement reads.