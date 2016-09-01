Marek Hamsik equals Maradona's goal record at Napoli

It has been a long time coming but was finally completed today: Marek Hamsik has now equalled Diego Maradona's goal scoring record for Napoli when the Partenopei defeated Torino in Turin in the Serie A.



Hamsik scored his first goal for Napoli in the Coppa Italia against Cesena in September 2017, just over a decade ago and today he scored his 115th goal for Napoli in all competitions equalling the record set by legendary number 10 Diego Maradona.



The Slovakian international had not scored since the beginning of the season against Cagliari during which he has had the first start to the season since signing for Napoli. Now he is only one goal away from becoming Napoli's all time highest goalscorer and surpassing Maradona himself at the club so synonymous with the Argentinian legend.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)