Marino: 'Pogba was set to join Atalanta but then...'
04 March at 09:40Atalanta had a great season last season and they are also doing very well this year too even if they have sold a few key players over the last few months (Roberto Gagliardini, Franck Kessie, Andrea Conti). Gasperini has been doing an incredible job in Bergamo as Atalanta have been great at finding good young talents and integrating them within their team. Ex-Atalanta director Pierpaolo Marino spoke to Rai Sport (via Calciomercato.it) as he revealed an interesting fact on Paul Pogba (from 2012), here is what he had to say on the matter:
"We had an agreement with Juve to take Pogba in a synergy deal between the two clubs since Juve weren't sure that they would've been able to give him playing time. We had even found an agreement with Mino but the player then wasn't convinced and a deal failed to happen...".
Pogba finally moved to Juve in a permanent deal as he was then sold in 2016 for over 100 million euros.
