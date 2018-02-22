It’s being 2 amazing years thanks to everyone... still 5 games to go

( is not a bye for now.. you never know the future

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)

Former AC Milan and Inter Milan star Mario Balotelli has posted a cryptic message on Instagram, amidst rumors linking him with moves to a host of Serie A clubs recently.The 27-year-old Italian Balotelli has found his lost form since he joined Nice in the summer of 2016. This season too, he's been vital to the club's goals. He has appeared 23 times in the Serie A this season, scoring as many as 14 times and the striker has also scored six times in the club's Europa League campaign.Recently, Balotelli posted a rather enigmatic message on Instagram, strangely thanking everyone for their support to him during his two-year long stay at Nice.The message read: