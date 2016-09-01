Mario Balotelli reveals which club he wants to join

Former AC Milan and Inter star Mario Balotelli is slowly returning to his highest standards in Nice but the Italian striker could be leaving his current club in the summer to join a bigger European side. Balotelli released a couple of statements on Instagram yesterday night revealing which club he’d like to join in the future.



“I left AC Milan even if Galliani wanted me to stay, as for Berlusconi, no comment. I support AC Milan and Manchester City, I have nothing against Inter, actually I think they will become the best Italian team by one or two years. Napoli? Yes, I’d join them.”



​Balotelli also talked about his time at Inter: “After I threw the Inter shirt on the pitch during the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona it would be impossible for me to return to the club. I did that because fans were booing me even if I was playing well. I really wanted to play a good semi-finals, I didn’t take those boos very well. I was 18 and one can make mistakes.”

