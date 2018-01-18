Mario Balotelli wants to succeed Donald Trump
19 January at 16:35With Donald Trump seemingly embroiling himself in a new controversy every hour, the world continues to grow concerned over the future of the United States of America.
Speculation about a possible impeachment of the president continues to intensify as his connections to Russia are scrutinized, his lies are exposed, and sexual habits are made public.
One person the world may turn their hopes to to pull them out a seemingly deepening spiral is none other than Mario Balotelli. The striker from Nice threw his hat into the ring on Instagram.
What would you look forward to most about a Balotelli presidency?
