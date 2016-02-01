Marko Pjaca bids Juventus farewell

Croatian winger Marko Pjaca took to his official Twitter account to say goodbye to Juventus after his loan transfer to Bundesliga outfit Schalke 04 was made official.



After having spoken to Schalke's official TV channel Pjaca tweeted: "I would like to thank all the Juve fans for their great support since I arrived and especially during this hard period when I was injured."



The loan agreement with Schalke 04 is a dry loan deal the player is destined to return back to to Turin at the end of the season.





Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)