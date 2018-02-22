Juventus: Marotta unhappy with conditions at the Allianz Stadium
25 February at 17:51
Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta has told Premium Sport that he’s unhappy with the conditions at the Allianz Stadium this afternoon.
Snow has covered the playing surface in Turin and should the game go ahead, Marotta has explained that; “The weather conditions will not make for a very good spectacle. You also have to consider the safety of the players.
We are ready to play but it would not be a game worthy of Serie A.
