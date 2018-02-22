Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta has been talking to Premium Sport ahead of this evenings match against Atalanta at the Allianz Stadium.



He was first asked about his own contract renewal at the club to which he replied; “We are a group who work together and in great esteem. Contract deadlines are formal things and the club has confidence in all of us. There is every reason to carry on doing great things.”



On reports he’s been tipped to become the new President of the FIGC; “I’ve not yet completed my experience here. To be the head of the federation would be a dream but not in the short term.



“I enjoy working with President Agnelli and with Pavel Nedved and Fabio Paratici and we have created a great model here. The FIGC is something that could be of interest in the future.”



On Buffon; “We have spoken so much about his future but what counts is what I’ve already told him and that is to concentrate on the current season for now.”



On the controversy surrounding VAR; “From the outset we have always stated that we are in favour of VAR. Already this season the system has eradicated errors and I believe we must continue to use the technology.”