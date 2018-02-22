Juve, Marotta: 'Emre Can? He is our main target. Wilshere?...'

Juve general manager Beppe Marotta spoke to Premium Sport ahead of the Spal-Juve game, here is what he had to say to the press on a few Bianconeri subjects:



"Real Madrid? We are fully focused on Spal for now but we aren't scared. We are used to playing a lot of games in a season so we aren't looking for any excuses. Transfer market? We are looking at many different players and we will look to find good opportunities but it is still too early to talk about this. Max Allegri? We are Juve, we are a top team and Allegri can still win a lot here. We have faith in Max and his future isn't a problem for us. Wilshere? Like I said we are looking at a few possibilities. Emre Can is our main target and we are waiting for an answer from him. Buffon back with Italy? Well Gigi is very attached to the Italian jersey...".