Marotta: 'Allegri might be re-confirmed but let's see. On Tolisso...'

Juventus' general manager Beppe Marotta spoke to Premium Sport a few minutes before the Juve-Chievo game, here is what he had to say:



“ It would be a mistake to think about Barcelona right away since we still have to play against Chievo. It won't be easy since Chievo are always well organized. In the two games against Napoli, we saw two different Juve teams. I think that we sometimes play with less quality in the Serie A since we are more prudent but then with Cuadrado and Dybala in the cup games, there is more creativity“.



ALLEGRI - “At the moment there isn't much to say. He still has a contract till 2018 and we started a new cycle that is not over yet. We would like to keep working with him“.



PJANIC - “ He has a lot of talent and he can play in different positions too. He is showing everyone that he is a world class player. The coach and his staff have a done a great job with him“.



TOLISSO AND CUADRADO - “ Tolisso is a very good player but we have to take many things in consideration. Cuadrado? He has unique traits within our roster and this is why he is important to us. He gives us the possibility to play in a different way“.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)