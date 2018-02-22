Marotta: 'Argument between Buffon-Benatia? This is not true...'

SHOW GALLERY

Juve general manager Beppe Marotta spoke to Premium Sport ahead of the Inter-Juve game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" Napoli are having a great run and making things very interesting. Last year we had a lot more breathing room but we have to keep fighting. Arguments within the locker-room? Many things have been said and they are all false. We have to win tonight and then we can see what will happen in the Fiorentina-Napoli game. Dybala? Well Allegri has a very competitive roster and he has many different options so it's normal that some players sit on the bench sometimes. Rugani playing instead of Benatia? We are relaxed as Rugani and Barzagli will be playing tonight. It's a technical decision since Mehdi is a great lad...".



Juventus are currently playing against Inter Milan as the bianconeri have a 1-0 lead thanks to a Douglas Costa goal. This is a big game for both clubs...