Marotta: Buffon is not a problem

Prior to his side’s victory in the Derby della Mole, Juventus sporting director Beppe Marotta spoke to Premium Sport about Gigi Buffon, the Scudetto race, and Champions League.



Speaking about the legendary goalkeeper, Marotta said, “It is important season. There is no problem. Buffon is a man and an icon of world football, we see him only in this way. We are in an interesting phase in which Buffon plays an important role. Our end-of-season reflections will be done with accuracy in respect of his roles. We will make the reflections in due course with the great relationship between Buffon and President Agnelli. We will make decisions about his future as a family.”



ON THE DRAW WITH TOTTENHAM:

The fans always want the team to win, the positions have been passionate with faith in our colors. We are optimistic, the clash lasts one hundred and eighty minutes.



Juventus beat rivals Torino 1-0 .