Marotta claims there is "one difference" between Dybala and Coutinho

Beppe Marotta spoke to Premium Sport ahead of the Cagliari-Juve game, here is what he had to say:



"Dybala? The best way to find your form again is to score goals. Everyone expects so much from Paulo Dybala, there are moments where he does extraordinary things and other times where he is more inconsistant. Dybala versus Coutinho? Well Barcelona dished out 160 million euros for Coutinho which means that this is what he his worth. The difference is that I can't tell you Dybala's worth since he isn't on the transfer market and he isn't for sale. Past transfer market? We acquired players that were going to help us in the present but we also acquired younger players for the future like Bernardeschi, Bentancur and Douglas Costa. Winter transfer market? Normally when you sign players in January, it is to repair past mistakes. We are happy with the players we have and we consider to have a lot of depth too. Vacations? Well the players know that tonight will be a very important game and we have to do well...".