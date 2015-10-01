Marotta confirms Dybala is close to signing new Juventus deal
22 January at 12:49Juventus’ director of sport Giuseppe Marotta has released an interview with Premium Sport ahead of the Old Lady’s Serie A clash against Lazio (click here for live updates).
The club’s executive has confirmed that Juventus star Paulo Dybala is close to agreeing a contract extension with the club.
“We had no fears. Dybala has a long-time contract and we only wanted to offer him a new salary, in line with that one of big players like him.”
Marotta has also talked about the bianconeri transfer strategies: “We’ve been working to rise our technical level. I must admit that we’ve lost some solidity but it’s not easy to cope with the departures of Pirlo, Vidal and Pogba.”
“Today’s line-up is very offensive but we have the right players to find a good balance. Allegri is calm, we do can’t make a drama out of the Fiorentina defeat because they are a good club that is doing very well.”
