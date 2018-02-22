Marotta confirms that things are well between Juve and Bonucci
31 March at 21:58Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta spoke to Premium Sport before his side took on AC Milan.
When addressing the relationship between Simeone and Dybala,he said: “ I am not surprised that they are on good terms and having dinner together. These things can happen in Turin, Madrid or Rome”.
Playing after the game against Napoli: “ There is never a game which is more important than others. Every time you should take to the field in order to win.
Asamoah to Inter rumours: “To me this will not happen. Here at Juve we only want players who are dedicated to the club. If a player feels that he wants to leave the club, he can do so.”
“If that happens, we adjust accordingly”.
From a neutral perspective, it does look like Asamoah could leave Juve. Since he arrived at the club, he has never managed to establish himself as a first team regular and he may fancy his luck elsewhere.
On Bonucci: “Things are still excellent between us and Bonucci”.
