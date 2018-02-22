Marotta confirms that things are well between Juve and Bonucci

Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta spoke to Premium Sport before his side took on AC Milan.

When addressing the relationship between Simeone and Dybala,he said: “ I am not surprised that they are on good terms and having dinner together. These things can happen in Turin, Madrid or Rome”.



Playing after the game against Napoli: “ There is never a game which is more important than others. Every time you should take to the field in order to win.



Asamoah to Inter rumours: “To me this will not happen. Here at Juve we only want players who are dedicated to the club. If a player feels that he wants to leave the club, he can do so.”



“If that happens, we adjust accordingly”.

From a neutral perspective, it does look like Asamoah could leave Juve. Since he arrived at the club, he has never managed to establish himself as a first team regular and he may fancy his luck elsewhere.

On Bonucci: “Things are still excellent between us and Bonucci”.

