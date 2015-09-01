Juventus chairman Beppe Marotta said that Juventus aren’t “countenancing” an eventual Paulo Dybala departure, and that the 21-year-old is the club’s “present and future”.

“Florentino Perez didn’t call me to talk about Dybala,” he told

Dybala has been the object of a

“He still has three and a half years left on his contract, we’re negotiating with both him and his entourage to increase the financial aspect of his deal,” Marotta added.

The Wapping tabloid claims

“We’re not countenancing a departure even for a second, if anything because Juventus are one of the best sides in the world already.

“He is certainly both the club’s present, and its future. He can’t be better off than this”.

Dybala scored 19 Serie A goals last season, adding nine assists and confirming that he is one of Serie A’s best players.