Marotta: Dybala is Juve's 'present and future', 'Real haven't asked for him'
08 January at 21:31Juventus chairman Beppe Marotta said that Juventus aren’t “countenancing” an eventual Paulo Dybala departure, and that the 21-year-old is the club’s “present and future”.
“Florentino Perez didn’t call me to talk about Dybala,” he told Premium Sport (h/t CM’s Italian page) ahead of tonight’s game against Cagliari.
Dybala has been the object of a €90 million offer from Real Madrid, first reported by the Sun (via Tribal Football).
“He still has three and a half years left on his contract, we’re negotiating with both him and his entourage to increase the financial aspect of his deal,” Marotta added.
The Wapping tabloid claims (via Tribal Football) that Real Madrid are offering €90 million plus former Bianconeri striker Alvaro Morata in a swap deal for the Argentine.
“We’re not countenancing a departure even for a second, if anything because Juventus are one of the best sides in the world already.
“He is certainly both the club’s present, and its future. He can’t be better off than this”.
Dybala scored 19 Serie A goals last season, adding nine assists and confirming that he is one of Serie A’s best players.
