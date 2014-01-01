Marotta: 'Galliani? We are focused on the Champions league, not on Milan...'

Juventus sporting director Beppe Marotta spoke to Premium Sport minutes before the Juve-Porto game, here is what he had to say: “ We always have to impose our game and our style of football whatever the result is“.



ON ALLEGRI - “ We are very happy with our coach. He has been a great professional and a leader in our locker room. We can't ask for more“.



ON GALLIANI - “ It is now a closed subject. We are now focused on the Champions league not on the Juve-Milan game. It isn't easy to be here in the Champions league so we have to give it our all“.



BIG EUROPEAN CLUBS - “ We believe to be very competitive but the Champions league is very unpredictable look at the Barcelona-PSG game. Let's see how things go, there are many different factors that can influence a squad“.



GROWTH - “ We have a winning mentality that is built within our squad and we want to keep on winning that's the important thing“.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)