Marotta: ‘Higuain could play against Napoli’

Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta talked from the Gran Gala of football yesterday night. The big news at Juve is that Gonzalo Higuain may skip the upcoming Napoli clash with an injury at his hand. The Argentinean had a surgery yesterday and is expected not to recover in time for the game against his ex club.



Marotta, however, gave Juventus fans a bit of hope: “I think there are 50% of chances to see him play against Napoli, he never gives up. Champions? We want this dream to came true but we are also focused on the Serie A race, we want the 7th successive title.”



“The Napoli game will be an important one. Expectations of fans are high and we are determined to play a great game against a team that we respect but we don’t fear too much.”



“Allegri? We are very happy with him, we have a strong relationship with him, things change quickly in football but we don’t want to chance, we are happy with him and he is happy with us.”

