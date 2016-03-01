Marotta: 'Allegri-EPL? Our cycle isn't over. Inter? I am embarrassed...'

Juventus general manager Beppe Marotta spoke to Premium Sport during the Crotone-Juventus game, here is what he had to say: “ A great coach like Allegri who has a great roster at his disposal has to use this roster in an efficient way. He has always done so in the past and I am confident in his work. When you face teams who have nothing to lose, you have to be very efficient and clinical. You have to watch out since it has happened many times in the past where little clubs who were already relegated, beat big clubs who were playing for important objetives “.



JUVE-INTER GAME - “ I am embarrassed. It was such a nice game, I am surprised that there is so much controversy once the game ended. You can't always attack the referee after every loss....“.



ON ALLEGRI - “ Allegri in the EPL ? It is a valid question but our cycle with Allegri isn't over yet. We still have a lot of titles to win with Allgeri“.



ON PJACA - “ He is a great young player, we don't want to put too much pressure on him “.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)