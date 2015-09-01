Marotta: 'Juve not signing Donnarumma or Draxler, Agnelli loves James Rodriguez'
22 December at 11:13Juventus director Giuseppe Marotta claims that his team is out of the running for Gianluigi Donnarumma, but that president Andrea Agnelli is a big fan of James Rodriguez's.
Rodriguez was confirmed to be "a player who is very dear to president [Andrea] Agnelli”.
Donnarumma has been repeatedly linked to the Bianconeri, by far Italy's best team and on good terms with agent Mino Raiola.
“We like to recruit youngsters, by we don't want to cause trouble, and this situation doesn't regard us,” Marotta told assembled media ahead of tomorrow's Italian SuperCup tie with the Rossoneri.
In other news, Marotta had updates about many other Juventus trasfers, claiming that “we're close to landing" Mattia Caldara.
"The deal will be signed in January, but Caldara May only join Juventus in June 2018”, he added.
About the midfield, Marotta confessed that the Witsel situation has stalled, and that the Bianconeri aren't interested in Draxler because he'd previously rejected the Turinese side.
“Our priority is a midfielder? Yes it is, but it isn't easy to find someone of this level.
"Witsel? The situation has stalled, but our [€6 million] offer has been made”.
“We didn't like the fact that [Draxler] turned down Juventus”
