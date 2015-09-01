Giuseppe Marotta has hit back at Silvio Berlusconi's hints at refereeing favouritism, claiming that his Juventus team would beat Milan anyway in the upcoming Super Cup.

“Change the refs? That's not a problem for us, we'll still be a winning team, and we always play to win, as our trophy cabinet proves…”, the director told Rai Sport.

Though the game is set to be played later this week in Doha, there is talk of postponing it since the Rossoneri’s flight to Doha was cancelled yesterday.

“I need to ask Galliani to ask him what happened. This game is a publicity spot for Italian football, I think it's positive from every point of view to play it overseas, and it's not the first time that we have made a decision like this”.

Marotta then spoke of his team's transfers policies:

“I think it's unlikely for us to do anything groundbreaking in January, it's not happy to find someone who can find a place in a quality squad like ours is at the moment”.

“We've spoken to Atalanta, but not just them”.

“There's nothing new in the Witself front, he's a good player, we'll see…”