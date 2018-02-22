Marotta: 'Real won't be easy but we will have to approach the game differently...'

Juventus general manager Giuseppe Marotta spoke to Canale 20 ahead of the Juve-Real Madrid UCL game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" Real Madrid? We are used to facing them and yes they are the strongest team in the world over the last few seasons. They won't be easy for us but we are more confident than when we faced them in Cardiff. We have to have a different approach. It's normal that we show them respect since they are such a strong side. Juve team tonight? Bentancur has a lot of quality where as Khedira has a ton of experience. Marchisio? It is up to the coach to decide, I can't speak for him. Cardiff final? Real Madrid were stronger. We could've approached the game differently but they were the better side. Di Biagio? He will become a great coach but I am not the one that will choose the next azzurri boss so let's see...".