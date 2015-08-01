Marotta says Juve do not fear Conte’s possible Serie A return

Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta released an interview with Radio Rai on Monday afternoon, the day after Juventus’ sixth successive Serie A title which is a new high in the Italian league.



The Old Lady’s executive was asked whether a return of former Juve boss Antonio Conte would be a threat for Juventus’ title ambitions in the future. The Italian is the main candidate to take over at Inter.



“We’d be happy to see Conte back in Serie A”, Marotta said.



“His return would make Serie A more interesting and we hope the level of the league will raise in the future becoming a more competitive league.”



“Three years ago we had to deal with his sudden departure, we replaced him with another winning manager, Allegri. We are on very good terms with him and we want him to be our boss next season. We’ll meet after the Champions League final. If we’d fail t win the Champions League it would still be a great season. We know we’ve improved a lot compared to last season, we bought players like Dani Alves and Mandzukic who have already won it.”



As for Keita, one of Juve’s top summer targets, Marotta said: “We haven’t signed him yet, we are monitoring his situation but there are no negotiations yet. We are interested but we’ll evaluate his situation.”

