Juventus' managing director, Giuseppe Marotta, spoke to Premium Sport ahead of the important clash with Napoli.

"I don't know who feels the most pressure, maybe the referees (laughs). It's an important game for both sides. However, there are still many points up for grabs after this game. A positive result and performance is needed tonight.

"Dybala is in the spotlight for the critics but the performance must be collective. Allegri? The results speak for him and we can only congratulate him. If Allegri's future depends on the game? What matters now is the present, we'll see in the future.

"What player would I take from Napoli's team? I don't know. Those who are more frightening are of course Insigne and Mertens, they score a lot of goals. However, the rest is not to be underestimated.

"Buffon? If the decision was made to end his career with Juventus, it would of course be bittersweet. It's hard when such a big player retires, but having had an absolute champion in our ranks is certainly special. However, there is still nothing official, it is right for him to think about it and, in any case, make the announcement."