Marotta urges Emre Can to take final decision over future
07 April at 19:42Juventus general manager Beppe Marotta spoke to Premium Sport (via IlBianconero) ahead of the Benevento-Juventus (2-4) game, here is what he had to say:
"Real Madrid? This defeat doesn't change anything in our plans, it's not the end of a cycle. Transfer market? In the future, we will look for young players and experienced ones too. We want to have a good balance within our squad. UCL? We always want to be in the quarter-finals of the competition. Sometimes the draw will be nice other times not too much. We have faced some of the best clubs in the world and we have suffered because of this. Allegri? We have a great understanding and he will be staying 100%. Gigi Buffon? Our cycle started in 2010 and will end when there is a president change. We have grown a lot over the last few years and that was our goal. Emre Can? We want to close this story within 10 days from now. The player is evaluating the offers that he has received so let's see what he chooses...".
