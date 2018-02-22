Marotta warns Chelsea over Allegri, makes huge Donnarumma claim

Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta talked to Premium Sport minutes before the kick-off of Juve-Sampdoria. “The Champions elimination still hurts but we want to win the Scudetto and the Coppa Italia to confirm our dominion in Italy.”



“I agree with what Agnelli said on Wednesday, there must be a single refereeing protocol in Europe. I think more attention is needed when referees are appointed in Europe because a game like Real-Juve for a 33-year-old referee could be very challenging.”



“I think a more experienced referee would take a different decision. It doesn’t matter if you referee well for 89 minutes and after that you make a mistake in the last second of play.”



Marotta did also talk about the future of Allegri: “He’s been for us for four years. He knows the way we work and he is happy with us. I am sure he will be our manager next season.”



In the end, a comment on Donnarumma’s last-minute save on Milik: “He made a stunning save but I am not surprised because he is the natural heir to Buffon. He made us happy with that save, he is one of the best talents of Italian football.”



@lorebetto in Turin

Lorenzo Bettoni