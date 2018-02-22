Marotta warns Chelsea over Allegri's future
07 April at 10:00Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta has warned Premier League giants Chelsea over a possible move for manager Massimiliano Allegri.
The Old Lady currently top the Serie A charts, four points ahead second-placed Napoli and have every chance of winning their reord seventh Scudetto this season. The club is still in the UEFA Champions League, but sustained a painful 3-0 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in midweek in the first leg of the quarter-final tie.
Per IlBianconero, Juventus are clear about keeping Allegri for another season, despite the debacle at the hands of the Los Blancos on Tuesday.
Club CEO Beppe Marotta announced yesterday the intention to keep the former Milan boss and informed that he hasn't lost any bit of confidence with Allegri, who has drawn links with Chelsea in the last few weeks and months.
With reports pointing to the fact that Antonio Conte is set to leave Chelsea at the end of the season, Allegri is being eyed as a possible alternative by the Blues, but Juventus will not let him go anytime soon.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments