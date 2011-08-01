Marotta warns Man Utd and Barcelona over Dybala move
06 January at 12:15Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta has warned Manchester United and Barcelona over a possible move for their Argentine superstar Paulo Dybala.
Dybala, 24, was reduced to a spot on bench this past December and rumors had grown over a possible exit. His first start in about a month yielded two goals against Verona and the Argentine has scored 14 times in 18 appearances for the Old Lady this season.
MORE BARCELONA NEWS: INZAGHI TALKS OF DE VRIJ'S FUTURE
In an interview with Rai Sports, Guiseppe Marotta has fired a warning to clubs like Barcelona, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, saying that Dybala will stay at Juventus for the next few years. He said: "He will be a symbol for Juventus for the next few years. It is what we intend to do. We have invested a sum for him that at the beginning could not be fair, but he has a young age, we know we have to wait.”
MORE JUVE NEWS: HERE'S HOW MUCH JUVE WILL GET FROM THE PJACA LOAN
“We do not have to wait for great things on every Sunday, but we want to continue this great patience. Juventus has the patience to wait for him, we know that he will reward our trust with extraordinary performances.”
EXCLUSIVE: JUVENTUS EMRE CAN OFFER REVEALED
Fabrizio Romano
Go to comments