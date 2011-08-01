Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta has warned Manchester United and Barcelona over a possible move for their Argentine superstar Paulo Dybala.





Dybala, 24, was reduced to a spot on bench this past December and rumors had grown over a possible exit. His first start in about a month yielded two goals against Verona and the Argentine has scored 14 times in 18 appearances for the Old Lady this season.

In an interview with Rai Sports , Guiseppe Marotta has fired a warning to clubs like Barcelona, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, saying that Dybala will stay at Juventus for the next few years. He said:





"We do not have to wait for great things on every Sunday, but we want to continue this great patience. Juventus has the patience to wait for him, we know that he will reward our trust with extraordinary performances."