Marotta: 'We will be signing a solid midfielder. Keita? We like him'. Here is the potential target ...
13 August at 21:46Juventus are currently facing Lazio in the Italian Supercup as Beppe Marotta spoke to Rai Sport (Via Gazzetta dello Sport) about a few different topics, here is what he had to say : "Keita? I spoke to Lotito in Milano about him and I told him that we had interest in him. We made him an offer that he considered to be too low. Let's see what happens but we have nothing to do with him not playing tonight....".
NEW SIGNING - " A new midfielder? Yes we will be signing a new midfielder. An important one? Yes, I would say so".
At this moment in time, it seems like if PSG's Blaise Matuidi is the likeliest option for the Bianconeri as their hunt for a new midfielder continues, this according to Calciomercato.com sources. Juventus have so far signed Bentancur, De Sciglio, Szczesny, Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi as they lost Neto, Dani Alves, Leonardo Bonucci, Mario Lemina and Rincon. It remains to be seen if Marotta decides to sign a center-back too to replace Bonucci...
