Marouane Fellaini flaunts a new hairstyle
13 March at 19:10Manchester United star Marouane Fellaini has flaunted a new hairstyle in a latest Instagram post that the Belgian footballer shared earlier today.
A style that is being dubbed as the 'Micky Mouse hairstyle', will leave you laughing at the very sight of it. It probably stands for the fact that while Fellaini hasn't really been active on the pitch for the Red Devils due to his recent injury problems, he isn't letting life pass by off the pitch.
In an Instagram post that the midfielder put up earlier today, Fellaini flaunted the Micky Mouse hairstyle that he is sporting for a photoshoot with the GQStyle Magazine.
#Repost @sportsprcompany #Repost @thegqstyle Belgian football superstar @fellaini has major #HairGoals in the new issue of #GQStyle #FootballFrenzy out this week photographed by @dhughesstudio styled by @elgarjohnson hair stylist @Roxy_roxy_roxy production by @thea_heaton @koproductions_ #Fellaini wears @kentandcurwen Editor-in-Chief @dylanjonesgq #GQ #GQStyle
The hairstyle is likely to go down as one of the most whackiest ones in football history.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments