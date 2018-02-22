Edinson Cavani has come in for a lot of praise

Writing on Goal.com’s French page, Brazilian star Marquinhos was effusive about “our matador.”

“I’m very close to him, we speak often,” the defender began, contradicting recent reports that the PSG dressing room was divided into a “Brazilian” faction, a French one and a Spanish-speaking one.

“You know his mentality. He’s a Uruguayan, and we play them often with the Selecao, we know their mentality. He works a lot, he gives everything, he always does everything he can for his team-mates. He arrived almost at the same time as I did in Paris.”

The comments are revealing, Marquinhos also saying recently that he “really hoped” that Neymar would stay. The Brazilian striker and Cavani haven’t been getting on royally, with some suspecting that the former Napoli and Palermo man wanted out because O Ney’s domineering attitude.