Marseille and West Ham to go head-to-head for Man City defender with expiring contract
11 February at 13:15Ligue1 side Marseille are being linked with a move for French defender Bacary Sagna who is contracted with Manchester City until the end of the season.
According to an exclusive report of Le10Sport, Marseille boss Rudi Garcia has set sights on the French right-back but West Ham are also in race to sign the experienced defender as a free agent at the end of the season.
Sagna has only played 17 games with the Premier League giants so far this season and Pep Guardiola is reportedly not intentioned to offer the 33-year-old a contract extension to stretch his stay at the Etihad Stadium beyond next June which is when Sagna’s contract expires.
Sagna will be leaving Manchester City at the end of the season and although West Ham are said to be in pole position to sign the Frenchman, Marseille will try to hijack the Hammers bid to sign Sagna as a free agent at the end of the season.
