

The Italian paper claim that Acerbi, an Inter target and former AC Milan player, is being scouted by Andoni Zubizarreta, OM’s director of sport since Frank McCourt took over last summer.



​Marseille have already spent on the likes of Patrice Evra, West Ham’s Dimitri Payet and Morgan Sanson of Montpellier, and are also set to look for a striker, recently being linked to Mario Mandzukic and Carlos Bacca, of Juventus and Milan respectively.



​They also plan to bolster the back line, with the likes of Karim Rekik, Ronaldo, Doria, Rod Fanni and Tomas Hubocan struggling to cement the defence.



Acerbi, 29, has put in two season’s worth of strong performances at Sassuolo, but interest looks to have cooled ever since the Neroverdi have struggled to impress in 2016-2017.

Acerbi has been called up by Italy twice and has both good physical presence and a good passing range, essential to Coach Rudi Garcia’s plan.