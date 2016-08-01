Marseille are set to compete with Roma and Liverpool for Sassuolo striker Gregoire Defrel, according to reports from France.

Marseille need someone to be a foil for star man Bafetimbi Gomis, the former Swansea man one of the workhorses of the aspiring Ligue 1 club.

L’Equipe claim that €18 million would be enough to nab Defrel.

Sassuolo have major doubts about letting Defrel go, his six goals and one assist a far better score than the ailing Alessandro Matri.

The Frenchman has been appreciated in Italy for a while now, scoring 7 Serie A goals last season for Sassuolo and 9 in the previous campaign, though his team at the time, Cesena, was relegated despite his prowess.