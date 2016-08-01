Marseille compete with Liverpool, Roma for Serie A star
08 January at 18:50Marseille are set to compete with Roma and Liverpool for Sassuolo striker Gregoire Defrel, according to reports from France.
L’Equipe (via Le10Sport) claim that Rudi Garcia is very interested in the 25-year-old, and has been a fan since he was still Coaching AS Roma. Perhaps it isn’t a coincidence that the Giallorossi are interested in him, too!
Marseille need someone to be a foil for star man Bafetimbi Gomis, the former Swansea man one of the workhorses of the aspiring Ligue 1 club.
L’Equipe claim that €18 million would be enough to nab Defrel.
The Independent reported a while back that Defrel was a target for Liverpool.
Sassuolo have major doubts about letting Defrel go, his six goals and one assist a far better score than the ailing Alessandro Matri.
The Frenchman has been appreciated in Italy for a while now, scoring 7 Serie A goals last season for Sassuolo and 9 in the previous campaign, though his team at the time, Cesena, was relegated despite his prowess.
@EdoDalmonte
