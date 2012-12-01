Dimitri Payet’s move to Olympique Marseille is only a question of price, according to the

The French daily claims that Olympique Marseille are “confident” about their chances of nabbing the West Ham star.

The report claims that relations between the two sides are better, with the Hammers happier with Marseille since they threatened to report them to FIFA.

Slaven Bilic has already dropped a first big hint, dropping the Frenchman from the list of players who will head to Dubai in the February tour.

Marseille have already made three offers of €30 million for the 29-year-old, who has landed an ultimatum on the Premier League side, saying he won’t play for them anymore.

Payet’s agent has, however, denied the existence of any such agreement, included the contract that the French international is said to be the subject of a four-and-a-half year offer, worth €7m a year.

“I deny the existence of an agreement between OM and West Ham at the conditions mentioned, whether it’s on the length of the contract or the salary”, Payet’s agent is reported as saying.