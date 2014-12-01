Crystal Palace are ready to part with Steve Mandanda for only

2-3 million, according to the

The Bleus goalkeeper (who has long been the replacement of Hugo Lloris) joined Palace last season, putting in a strong shift before succumbing to injury towards the end of last year, since being replaced by Wayne Hennessey.

He has been linked with a return to former club Marseille, however, as well as being scouted by Liverpool Coach Jurgen Klopp.

The 32-year-old played exactly 300 Ligue 1 games with his former club, which he represented from 2008 to 2016. This is enough for Frank McCourt, Les Phoceens’ new owner, to want the legend back in order to anchor his new project.