Marseille coy about Arsenal striker
14 May at 12:40
Marseille have remained coy about their interest in Olivier Giroud.
The Arsenal striker has struggled for playing time this season, not fully convincing Arsenal fans that he’s the real deal.
Marseille, for their part, are looking for attackers to complement Bafetimbi Gomis, with Mario Mandzukic, Andre Silva and Mario Balotelli also being considered.
“Giroud?” sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta said when asked by Canal+, “he’s a great player, but I refuse to speculate on names.”
This interview follows some interesting comments made by Michael Manuello, Giroud’s agent, a few days ago:
"When we know exactly what Arsene Wenger is doing, we will ask ourselves questions. We will think about what is possible and what is not possible.”
The Frenchman has scored sixteen goals in all competitions for the Gunners, but only made ten EPL starts all season long.
“But his future is not only linked with that of the manager. It is linked to what Arsenal are going to do and if there is a change at Arsenal in terms of how Olivier is implicated at the project.
“Things have not changed since his contract extension. Our desire is be at Arsenal long term”, Manuello concluded.
