Marseille enter race for former City striker, Roma star

Olympique Marseille are interested in signing Bosnian hitman Edin Dzeko from AS Roma, according to the latest reports.



Sport Bosnia (via Le10Sport) claim that the former Manchester City man has been identified by new owner Frank McCourt as the club's future striker.



Dzeko has already worked with current manager Rudi Garcia at AS Roma, though ironically the Bosnian international has only emerged since Garcia's sacking, The 30-year-old has been a revelation this season, long leading the Serie A scoring charts and currently on fifteen goals in 22 appearances.



Dzeko left Manchester for Rome in the summer of 2015 for a bargain €11 million. Marseille’s offer is as yet unknown, but they are also big fans of Sassuolo’s Grégoire Defrel, and he's valued in the €30m range. OM have been very ambitious under new ownership, signing the likes of Patrice Evra, Dimitry Payet, Morgan Sanson and Gregoire Sertic.