Marseille have met with €20m target, Milan striker
30 January at 14:12Marseille look serious in their pursuit of Milan striker Gianluca Lapadula, if the Provence is to be trusted.
The local paper (via Foot01) claims that the Ligue 1 side’s Andoni Zubizarreta has met with the 26-year-old.
With Dimitri Payet also joining from West Ham, this would be a major reinforcement of Les Phoceens’ attack, with Lapadula asked to alternate with Bafetimbi Gomis.
This comes a few days after L’Equipe first reported Marseille’s interest, with Milan responding by slapping a €20 million pricetag on Lapadula.
The Peruvian-Italian is very liked in Milan, covering more ground than rival Carlos Bacca, spectacularly assisting the latter’s winner against Cagliari when he was on the ground.
Lapadula joined Milan for just €9m, but has managed to score four Serie A goals and provide one assist despite starting only eight games.
Reports from Italy indicate that the Rossoneri are unwilling despite their current financial problems, if anything because they wouldn’t be able to replace the popular Lapadula at such short notice.
