Marseille look serious in their pursuit of Milan striker Gianluca Lapadula, if the Provence is to be trusted.

With Dimitri Payet also joining from West Ham, this would be a major reinforcement of Les Phoceens’ attack, with Lapadula asked to alternate with Bafetimbi Gomis.

The Peruvian-Italian is very liked in Milan, covering more ground than rival Carlos Bacca, spectacularly assisting the latter’s winner against Cagliari when he was on the ground.

Reports from Italy indicate that the Rossoneri are unwilling despite their current financial problems, if anything because they wouldn’t be able to replace the popular Lapadula at such short notice.